Clean pollen, dander, and more from your home’s air with these HEPA purifiers from $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Okaysou (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a range of its HEPA air filters and purifiers from $80 shipped. Our top pick is the H13 AirMax8L 5-stage HEPA Air Filtration System for $99.99. Down from its normal going rate of $130, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked this year. Ready to remove “99.97% of airborne pollutants effectively,” this air cleaner will help cut down on dust, smoke, pollen, hair, VOCs, and more in your home. It has the ability to circulate are up to 1.5 times per hour in a room of 800-square feet, three times per hour in a 500-square foot room, and five times per hour in a 320 square foot area. It also has a time that ranges from one to eight hours for its runtime, a filter replacement indicator, and a sleep button which turns the display off and runs quiet. Plus, the child lock will prevent young ones from changing the settings mid-day. Check out Amazon for other ways to save and then head below for more.

While having an air purifier is step one, keeping it clean is just as important. That’s why you should put some of your savings to use by picking up this spare replacement filter. It’s just $25 Prime shipped and will give your new air filter another six months of use.

A great pair with cleaning your home’s air is keeping the floor nice and tidy. That’s where Roborock’s robotic vacuums come into play. With models on sale from $180, there’s bound to be an option for just about every price point and you’ll find that there are even options with LiDAR mapping and smartphone control available in this sale.

Okaysou H13 5-stage HEPA Air Filtration System features:

Enjoy an effective and safe air purification experience with this high performance air purifier. AirMax8L, using the unique Ultra-Duo Purification system, traps much more air pollutants like dust, pollen, odors, VOCs and smaller particles to 0.3 microns. With the advanced motor and special internal design, AirMax8L projects more clean air and less noise, barely noticeable at the lowest speed. Using only 50w on the highest speed, more energy-efficient and less electricity bills.

