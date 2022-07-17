Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac see $319+ cert. refurb discounts to new lows from $980

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple desktop Macs with free shipping across the board for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Headlining is the latest Apple M1 24-inch iMac 256GB for $979.99. Down from its usual $1,299 price tag that you’d pay via retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is marking one of the very first refurbished discounts period and a new all-time low at $319 off. The elevated 8-core model is also down to $1,129.99 from its usual $1,499 price tag and marking a new low at $369 off.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to a screen-based desktop design, the new iMac sports a 24-inch 4K Retina Display backed by True Tone support. On top of the integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt connectivity. Plus, those who opt for the 8-core model will be able to take advantage of Ethernet in the power brick on top of the improved performance. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I just recently tried out the new and improved Backpack Shelf in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

Speaking of post-Prime Day deals that were better than what we saw during the actual 48-hour shopping event, Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is now down to the all-time low. Clocking in at $50 under the Prime Day price, this machine is now sitting at $2,249 following a $250 price cut via Amazon.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

