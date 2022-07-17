Glide through the ocean with sublue Underwater Scooters from $344 (Save 31%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wizebuy (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of sublue underwater scooters with each seeing new all-time low prices at up to 31% off. Headlining these deals is the sublue WhiteShark Mix Pro Underwater Scooter for $468.99 shipped. Normally going for $670, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. You can get the white and black colorway models at this price. This dual-motor scooter can run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge with a maximum speed underwater up to 4 MPH. You’ll even be able to mount an action camera or your phone on the floater attachment so you can record your underwater adventures. Even after your battery runs out, you can quickly recharge to get back into the action in 2 hours. Head below for more sublue deals.

sublue WhiteShark Mix Pro Underwater Scooter features:

Exciting upgrades, doubling the battery life with fast charge, the WhiteShark MIX PRO can now remarkably run for 60 mins & fast charging within just 2 hours. Propel at a remarkable speed, the WhiteShark MIX PRO can now push up to 1.8 m/s (4.02 mph) at max, or run at 1.2m/s (2.68 mph) to maximize the using time. The DOUBLE thrusters is able to release 8 kgf thrust to explore the world underwater.

