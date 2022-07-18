Google Nest Wifi Router system includes three nodes that double as Assistant speakers at $199

Amazon currently offers a 3-pack of Google Nest WiFi Routers for $199 shipped. Normally fetching $325 or more, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low of at least 39% in savings. Providing 6,600-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage, this pack of Nest routers blanket your home in reliable mech coverage with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Handling upwards of 200 devices for supporting larger families or smart home owners with a litany of devices, each of the three modules will also double as Assistant speakers for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

Should the lead package isn’t quite what you’re looking for in terms of coverage for your home, a pair of other Google Nest Wifi systems are also on sale right now. Both sitting at either new all-time lows or matching the best prices yet, these are just as notable markdowns as the lead deal with much of the same features attached. Right now, the Nest Router 2-pack is sitting at $196, down from $299 and the second-best price of the year. Then there’s a single router for $129, down from the $169 you’d normally pay. Both of these can turn into Assistant speakers, but have less range than the lead discount.

If you’re looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features: 

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

