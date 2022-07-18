PUMA Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off sale styles + extra 20% off your purchase

The PUMA Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off clearance items and an extra 20% off your purchase with code EXTRA20 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the Cell Vive Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $32. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $70. This style is highly cushioned and designed to give you exceptional support. They’re made for convenience with a slip-on construction to make heading out the door a breeze. You can also find them in three color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Pacer Next Excel Sneakers $32 (Orig. $70)
- Softride Enzo NXT Running Shoes $48 (Orig. $70)
- Essentials Jersey Polo Shirt $14 (Orig. $35)
- Cell Vive Running Shoes $32 (Orig. $70)
- Pure XT Refined Training Shoes $44 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Muse X5 Metal Sneakers $40 (Orig. $80)
- Weave Zip Training Shoes $32 (Orig. $70)
- Pacer Future Street Sneakers $32 (Orig. $70)
- Softride Finesse Sport Running Shoes $28 (Orig. $65)
- Better Foam Prowl Slip On Star Shoes $40 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of top brands and free shipping.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!