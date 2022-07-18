PUMA Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off sale styles + extra 20% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
Fashionpuma
50% off + 20% off

The PUMA Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off clearance items and an extra 20% off your purchase with code EXTRA20 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the Cell Vive Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $32. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $70. This style is highly cushioned and designed to give you exceptional support. They’re made for convenience with a slip-on construction to make heading out the door a breeze. You can also find them in three color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of top brands and free shipping.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

puma

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
adidas cuts extra 30% off sale items during its Flash S...
Saucony takes 50% off best-sellers + 20% off full-price...
Apple’s official leather/silicone AirTag Loops now on...
Bring an 8-cup Dash Turbo Popcorn Maker to movie night ...
ASUS’ modular wireless Claymore II gaming keyboar...
Grab a 2-pack of waterproof Smartish Pet Collar AirTag ...
Bellroy unveils new 3M Thinsulate cooler bag collection...
Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Shorts, t-...
Load more...
Show More Comments