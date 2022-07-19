ASUS’ liquid-cooled RTX 3080Ti OC Edition graphics card reaches new low of $,1446

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix LC RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Graphics Card for $1,445.89 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this 15% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this GPU model. Gaming at 4K 120Hz and even 6K or 8K with some lower settings is possible with the RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB of GDDR6X memory, 2nd generation RT cores for ray tracing, and 3rd generation Tensor cores for AI acceleration. ASUS even ships this GPU with an overclock from the factory to get even more performance out of the card with the built-in liquid cooler, hence the LC name, coming with a 240mm radiator and onboard blower cooling for the power delivery circuitry. This cooler will ensure you have peak performance at all times. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more about the RTX 3080 Ti and head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead check out the MSI RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio Graphics Card for $680. Everything about the RTX 3070 Ti is a general step down from the 3080 Ti with the biggest difference being the drop to 8GB of GDDR6X memory, 4GB less than the option above. The same RT and Tensor cores are used here. Though there are fewer, you still get that next-generation performance on a tighter budget. The updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system utilizes the TORX Fan 4.0 that pairs fan blades together with a linked outer ring. The double-ball bearings these fans use are “extremely durable” and produce “zero noise.”

If you’re willing to let go of liquid cooling, you could step up to the MSI RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24GB OC Graphics Card for $1,270 instead. This graphics card doubles the amount of GDDR6X memory of the RTX 3080 Ti with the 3090 being dubbed the “big ferocious GPU (BFGPU).” This GPU is one of the best on the market right now and comes in nearly $200 less than the RTX 3080 Ti above.

ASUS ROG Strix LC RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition features:

The mind-blowing performance of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture just got cooler. The ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti channels the power of liquid cooling to unlock the GPU’s full potential and then some, delivering ultra-quiet thermal performance that blows air-cooled designs out of the water.

