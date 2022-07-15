MSI’s RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X GPU falls to new all-time low at $1,270 (Save $530)

Amazon is offering the MSI RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24GB OC Graphics Card for $1,269.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $1,800 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, as well as one of the first times we’ve seen an RTX 3090 below MSRP. Ready to take your gaming setup to the next level, this graphics card delivers 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM and is dubbed the “big ferocious GPU (BFGPU).” You’ll find that MSI built this GPU based on a triple slot cooling design which will ensure you have the best performance possible here. Plus, this GPU is basically one of the best on the market for gaming and streaming from the same setup thanks to its enhanced RT and Tensor cores. There’s also NVIDIA’s NVENC in tow, which is a dedicated encoder/decoder for streaming, allowing you to stream to Twitch or YouTube without really affecting your GPU performance. Check out our announcement coverage to take a deeper dive and then head below for more.

If you’re picking up an RTX 3090, then we recommend you have plenty of power behind your storage. Personally, I recommend picking up the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe drive that’s available on Amazon for $138 right now. It has speeds of up to 7GB/s and is perfect for leveraging Windows Direct Storage available in Windows 11, allowing you to get the most performance out of your new graphics card.

Don’t forget to check out the Elgato Stream Deck XL that’s on sale for $221 right now. It packs 32 programmable LCD keys and right now it’s on a rare sale. Normally $250, you’ll find that the Stream Deck XL delivers a nice upgrade to your streaming and productivity setup. Then, check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on your desk setup.

MSI VENTUS RTX 3090 GPU features:

VENTUS brings a performance-focused design that maintains the essentials to accomplish any task at hand. A capable triple fan arrangement laid into a rigid industrial design lets this sharp looking graphics card fit into any build. The GeForce RTX 3090 is a big ferocious GPU (BFGPU) with TITAN class performance. It’s powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—doubling down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. Plus, it features a staggering 24 GB of G6X memory, all to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

