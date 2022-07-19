ASUS’ ROG Rapture 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router sees new low price of $110 (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 Gaming Router for $109.99 shipped. Normally listed at $150, this 27% discount is the lowest price we’ve tracked this router for on Amazon. Running the 802.11ac Wi-Fi protocol, you’ll see speeds upwards of 2,167Mb/s with this dual-band router working on its own while also being capable of acting as a mesh network with other ASUS AiMesh routers. One feature you’ll find in almost all ASUS products is its Aura lighting and this router is no exception. With this being a gaming router, you’ll find a lot of features aimed at gamers. The Open NAT system allows for quick port forwarding, an Ethernet port that has dedicated priority for gaming devices, and AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro. Head below for more.

You will have a total of four Ethernet ports for hard-wired devices, though you may want more. In that case, you could use some of your savings to get the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This plug-and-play switch only needs its power connection and Ethernet run from the router to begin working with wall mounting being optional for a cleaner setup. This switch is unmanaged, however, which means you won’t have any ability to control individual ports or set up link aggregation. To get a switch that has those abilities, you’ll have to spend a little more and grab the enhanced version for $34.

If you’re looking for a mesh system rather than a single router, you could instead check out the 3-pack of Google Nest Wi-Fi Routers for $199. This new all-time low provides up to 6,600-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi with support for up to 200 devices with ease.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 Gaming Router features:

Smooth gaming Wi-Fi with the ROG Rapture GT-AC2900, designed for the ultimate gaming experience and the demands for complex & dense wireless gaming environments. ASUS Aura lighting allows multiple effects and customization for stylish, gaming vibe, as well as reflecting the status of your network.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!