Instant Pot’s best-selling 6-in-1 Vortex Air Fry Oven now down at $99 shipped (Reg. up to $140)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with ClearCook Window for $99 shipped. Regularly $140 directly from Instant Pot and more like $130 at Amazon, this is one of the only times we have seen it on sale since release last year and within $10 of the all-time low we tracked once before today. This Amazon best-selling air fry oven delivers 6-quarts of capacity alongside the ClearCook viewing window, digital touchscreen controls, a dishwasher-safe basket, and a series of one-touch presets for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more.” Alongside the air fry action, it can also roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with adjustable temperature settings up to 400-degrees. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a quick and simple air fryer to handle some side dishes and personal meals, save even more with this 2-quart Chefman TurboFry. Despite being a more basic experience overall, this lineup delivers some of the best value on the market with this smaller capacity model coming in at $37 shipped on Amazon.

But for something more substantial, check out the offer we spotted not he COSORI Smart Assistant and Alexa-powered Aeroblaze Air Fryer Grill. Now $60 off the going rate, this one brings some smartphone and voice-controlled action to your countertop cooking setup and the second-best price we have ever tracked. Get a closer look in our deal coverage and head over to our home goods guide for even more.

Instant Pot Vortex 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven features:

6-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket

EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that allows air flow for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

PROGRESS BAR: Know where you are in the cooking process with an easy-view bar and messages when to add and turn food

ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!