COSORI Smart Assistant/Alexa-powered Aeroblaze Air Fryer Grill drops to $180 ($60 off)

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is $60 off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Only once before today have we seen it go for any less than this. Alongside the combo cooking feature set that delivers “virtually smoke-free” indoor grilling, built-in air frying, roasting, broiling, baking, dehydrating, and more, this is also a smart multi-function solution. Remote smartphone-control and hands-free voice commands (via Alexa or Google Assistant) makes this model stand out from many of the comparably-priced models from the bigger brands. The companion app houses over 100 recipes – each of which will set the unit with the “correct temperature and time,” automatically beginning the cooking process when you’re ready. More details below.

While it is not going to deliver the smartphone-control and advanced app-based feature set, the Amazon renewed deal we spotted on the Ninja Foodi XL Air Fryer Grill does bring much of the same functionality to your kitchen for less otherwise. Now up to 50% off at starting at $100, you’ll find this model and more waiting in yesterday’s Ninja roundup including multi-cookers, cookware, toasters, and more.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for more including this notable 2022 low on Cuisinart’s steel electric wine opener at $24 and a solid $50 price drop on Instant Pot’s latest 6.5-quart Duo Crisp Air Fryer Multi-Cooker as well. Everything else is waiting right here.

COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Grill Air Fryer features:

MEET THE COSORI AEROBLAZE INDOOR GRILL: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

VIRTUALLY SMOKE-FREE: A pre-installed activated carbon filter, precise temperature presets, and splatter guard effectively reduce unwanted smoke and odors during the cooking process to keep your kitchen clean and cool

FAMILY CAPACITY: Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill. The surface fits up to 4 steaks, 4 hamburgers, or 15 hot dogs

MORE THAN A GRILL: Turn your grill into an air fryer to cook meals with up to 85% less fat than traditionally deep-fried foods. Choose from 8 versatile cooking functions: Crisp, Air Grill, Roast, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, Preheat, and Keep Warm

