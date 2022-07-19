Kate Spade takes up to 50% off with new styles added: Handbags, wallets, more

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 50% off with new styles just added. Prices are as marked. You can score deals on handbags, backpacks, wallets, jewelry, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Day Pack Medium Backpack that’s currently marked down to $149 and originally sold for $298. This backpack holds a 12-inch backpack and is great for back to school, work, or everyday wear. It also has several zippered pockets to hold small essentials. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Lululemon We Made too Much Sale that's offering up to 50% off new markdowns.

