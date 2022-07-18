Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Shorts, t-shirts, joggers, pullovers, more

The Lululemon We Made Too Much Event takes up to 50% off new styles including t-shirts, shorts, leggings, pullovers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Stretch Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. This breathable golf polo is made with four-way stretch fabric, which is perfect for your golf swing. The material is also quick-drying and you can choose from two color options. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the PUMA Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off all clearance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links