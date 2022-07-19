Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off summer favorites: Hiking sneakers, more

The Merrell Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off summer favorites including hiking boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Jungle Moc Explorer Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $79 and originally sold for $105. These shoes are lightweight, supportive, cushioned for comfort, and have a no-lace design for added convenience. They’re also made with a 100% recycled mesh lined removable EVA insole and a 15% recycled outsole. You can choose from four neutral color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Jungle Moc Explorer Shoes $79 (Orig. $105)
- Agility Peak 4 Eco Dye Shoes $105 (Orig. $140)
- Embark Sneaker Moc Eco Dye Shoes $71 (Orig. $95)
- Nova 2 Eco Dye Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- Speed Strike Leather Sieve Shoes $71 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Juno Wrap Sandals $60 (Orig. $105)
- Terran 2 Cush Post Sandals $60 (Orig. $80)
- Bravada Backstrap Sandals $64 (Orig. $85)
- Moab Flight Eco Dye Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- Agility Peak 4 Shoes $105 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Lululemon We Made too Much Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!