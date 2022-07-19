Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro X with SQ1 ARM processor reaches new low at $800 (Save 27%)

Amazon now offers the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch SQ1/8GB/256GB Wi-Fi Only Tablet for $799.99 shipped with today’s deal matched at Best Buy. Normally going for $1,100 like it does from Microsoft directly and B&H, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this tablet computer. Running Windows 11, Microsoft’s flagship operating system, the Surface Pro X is designed to give you pro-level performance in a slim package with the custom SQ1 octa-core ARM processor. The built-in kickstand allows you to position the tablet at any angle you want while working with the two USB-C ports allowing for an external monitor and a dedicated magnetic charging port. Here you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless support. Head below for more.
You could use your savings from today’s deal to pick up the Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 in Ice Blue for $280. This will eat up most of the savings here but you’re getting a complete laptop setup for almost the same price as just the tablet itself. The keyboard is covered in luxurious Alcantara material for a soft, warm feel while being used with a large trackpad for “precise control and navigation.” The Slim Pen 2 allows for real-time writing with “pin-point accuracy” and the ability to even shade while drawing. There is even a haptic motor inside the pen to create the illusion of writing. The keyboard comes with a dedicated storage tray for the pen as well so it’s always ready for use with the tray even recharging the pen.
If you’re looking for a tablet mainly for entertainment use and not as a workstation, then you may be interested in Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 with the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model down to the all-time low of $550. Here you’ll have an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display with Apple Pencil 2 support with the tablet bringing the latest iPadOS experience.
Microsoft Surface Pro X features:
- Windows 11 has what you need for whatever’s next. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows 11 is the one place for it all with a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient.
- Thinnest and lightest Pro. Starting at just 1.7 pounds (not including Keyboard, sold separately).
- Windows unlocks more experiences than ever. From photos to Photoshop, applications optimized for Windows on ARM make the sky the limit with Surface Pro X.
- From sketching or studying to gaming and binge watching your favorite show on the high-resolution 13″ touchscreen, Surface Pro X effortlessly adjusts to the position you need, when you need it.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!