Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro X with SQ1 ARM processor reaches new low at $800 (Save 27%)

Amazon now offers the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch SQ1/8GB/256GB Wi-Fi Only Tablet for $799.99 shipped with today’s deal matched at Best Buy. Normally going for $1,100 like it does from Microsoft directly and B&H, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this tablet computer. Running Windows 11, Microsoft’s flagship operating system, the Surface Pro X is designed to give you pro-level performance in a slim package with the custom SQ1 octa-core ARM processor. The built-in kickstand allows you to position the tablet at any angle you want while working with the two USB-C ports allowing for an external monitor and a dedicated magnetic charging port. Here you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless support. Head below for more.

You could use your savings from today’s deal to pick up the Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 in Ice Blue for $280. This will eat up most of the savings here but you’re getting a complete laptop setup for almost the same price as just the tablet itself. The keyboard is covered in luxurious Alcantara material for a soft, warm feel while being used with a large trackpad for “precise control and navigation.” The Slim Pen 2 allows for real-time writing with “pin-point accuracy” and the ability to even shade while drawing. There is even a haptic motor inside the pen to create the illusion of writing. The keyboard comes with a dedicated storage tray for the pen as well so it’s always ready for use with the tray even recharging the pen.

If you’re looking for a tablet mainly for entertainment use and not as a workstation, then you may be interested in Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 with the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model down to the all-time low of $550. Here you’ll have an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display with Apple Pencil 2 support with the tablet bringing the latest iPadOS experience.

Microsoft Surface Pro X features:

Windows 11 has what you need for whatever’s next. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows 11 is the one place for it all with a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient.

Thinnest and lightest Pro. Starting at just 1.7 pounds (not including Keyboard, sold separately).

Windows unlocks more experiences than ever. From photos to Photoshop, applications optimized for Windows on ARM make the sky the limit with Surface Pro X.

From sketching or studying to gaming and binge watching your favorite show on the high-resolution 13″ touchscreen, Surface Pro X effortlessly adjusts to the position you need, when you need it.

