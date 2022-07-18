iPad mini 6 cellular models return to all-time lows at $550 with rare $99 Amazon discounts

After Prime Day came and went without a chance to save, Amazon is finally marking down Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Right now, 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular models are down to all-time lows of $549.99 shipped in several styles from the usual $649 price tags. Clocking in at $99 off, these are the first price cuts in months and mark a return to the best discount yet. Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

While Apple Pencil 2 is a must-have add-on, I probably don’t need to tell you just why it’s worth picking up. Instead, it’s worth highlighting Apple’s Smart Folio case as another accessory to complete your iPad mini 6 kit. Starting at $56 via Amazon, this case sports the classic Apple design you’d expect and covers both the front and back of your device. The front folio section will not only keep things protected when not in use, but folds over into a stand. There are also several styles available which pair well with the discounted colorways above.

Much like the iPad mini 6 above that is finally seeing a discount after not being around for Prime Day, Apple’s other most recent iPadOS experience is also going on sale at long last. Currently down to the second-best price to date, different models of iPad Air 5 start at $559 with as much as $70 in savings attached.

Apple iPad mini 2022 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

