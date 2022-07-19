Vitamix’s most affordable pro-grade blender returns to Prime Day pricing at $175 (Reg. $250)

Vitamix’s most affordable pro-grade blender, the ONE, has dropped back down to the limited Prime Day price directly on the official site at $174.99 shipped. Regularly $250, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is only the second time we have ever tracked this model down this low with $75 in savings. Alongside the “streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen,” this is now the most affordable way to bring home one of the brand’s beloved and robust blending machines. The 32-ounce Tritan BPA-free container and simple dial control to start the blender and slowly ramp up the power are joined by an “ergonomic” handle and an included tamper to make short work of “smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more.” Additional details and Vitamix deals below.

We are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Cuisinart’s completely wireless EvolutionX personal blender. While it certainly won’t be as powerful as the Vitamix options above, it also runs entirely tether-free, allowing you to whip up some smoothies or protein shakes anywhere you might be providing you let it charge up for a couple hours first. Everything you need to know about the now $68 EvolutionX is right here and head over to our home goods hub for more.

Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.

Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.

32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.

Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.

One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

Tamper gets tough blends moving by pushing ingredients into the blades.

