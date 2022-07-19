Cuisinart’s completely wireless EvolutionX personal blender hits new Amazon low at $68

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Compact Blender for $67.99 shipped. Regularly $80 and sometimes fetching as much as $100 or more from some retailers like Kohl’s, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the wireless blending solution. Taking a more modern approach than your average personal-sized blender, this model sports a rechargeable battery that delivers 20 minutes of continuous tether-free blending time so you can whip up a protein shake or some meal prep anywhere. It takes about 2 hours to fully recharge, but once it’s ready you’ll have access to the LED controls alongside the included 16-ounce to-go cup and travel lid. More details below.

If you’re looking for something with more power and aren’t interested in the modern wireless treatment above, score the Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender at $55 shipped instead. This one can handle more robust ingredients and will last for as long as you need it to (within reason), no charging needed. Otherwise, just a grab a $34 Magic Bullet and call it a day.

While we are talking kitchen gear, be sure to check out the $60 price drop we spotted on the COSORI Smart Assistant/Alexa-powered Aeroblaze Air Fryer Grill this morning. Now matching the second-best price ever, you can get a full breakdown of this smartphone-controlled model right here and then swing over to our home goods hub for additional kitchen upgrades and outdoor cooking deals.

Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX blender:

Compact, cordless convenience meets full-size professional performance. Powered by 7.4 volts of lithium ion efficiency and easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Personal Blender does it all, from blending smoothies and shakes to crushing ice and puréeing soups. Portable. Powerful. Perfect or use at home or on the go! BPA-free, 16 oz. travel cup with lid, Blending blade assembly, Rechargeable blender base, Charger/Power Adapter, USB Power Cable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!