ASUS Chromebook C425 just released last month and sees first discount to $280 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the all-new 14-inch ASUS Chromebook C425 M3/4GB/128GB for $279.99 shipped. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer is delivering the very first price cut to date at $50 off while delivering a new all-time low on this recent release. Having just launched for the first time back in June, the new ASUS Chromebook C425 is centered around a 14-inch NanoEdge 1080p touchscreen display. There’s also an M3 Intel chip under the hood to complement the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as a lightweight build backed by a backlit keyboard. All of course with Chrome OS at the center of the experience.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $28 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

While the Android hardware deals have effectively dried up following Prime Day, there are still plenty of digital savings to take advantage of. Over in our latest roundup of the best app and game deals, there are plenty of ways to supplement the experience of your new Chromebook.

ASUS Chromebook C425 features:

14 inch Full HD IPS 1920×1080 4-way NanoEdge touch screen display that allows for a 14 inch screen to fit in the body of a 13 inch laptop footprint with large 6-inch trackpad. Powered by the Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor for super-fast and snappy performance. 4GB LPDDR3 RAM; 128GB eMMC storage and 2x full function USB Type-C (Gen 1) and 1x Type-A (Gen 1) ports plus a backlit keyboard (*USB Transfer speed may vary.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!