Banana Republic Summer Sale takes up to 50% off over 400 styles

Ali Smith -
FashionBanana Republic
50% off from $3

The Banana Republic Summer Sale takes up to 50% off over 400 styles. Prices are as marked. Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your look for this fall with deals on denim, jackets, t-shirts, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Slim Legacy Jeans that are currently marked down to $25. For comparison, these jeans were regularly priced at $98. This lightweight denim is infused with stretch for added comfort. It also has a flattering tapered hem that can be rolled for a fashionable look. I also love the dark wash that can be dressed up or down. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

The J.Crew End of Season Event takes an extra 70% off sale styles with deals from just $5.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Banana Republic

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Spigen’s latest GaN III 35W USB-C charger now $25...
Klipsch’s pair of R-15PM Monitor Speakers just h...
Sammy + Nat Bi-Annual Sale takes 30% off kids styles fo...
9to5Toys Daily: July 20, 2022 – Apple Watch Series 6 ...
Score 85 inches of 2022 Samsung 4K Smart TV at $1,898 (...
Smartphone Accessories: mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Chargin...
Ultraloq’s biometric 6-in-1 smart U-Bolt Pro door...
Garmin’s latest Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch tracks summ...
Load more...
Show More Comments