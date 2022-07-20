Klipsch’s pair of R-15PM Monitor Speakers just hit a new Amazon low at $220 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is now offering a pair of Klipsch R-15PM Powered Monitor Speakers for $219.80 shipped. Regularly $299 directly from Klipsch and elsewhere, today’s deal is over $79 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether for bookshelf-style audio or to sit atop your desk, the R-15PM deliver that Klipsch signature sound “without taking up much space.” Alongside digital optical input and USB audio from your computer, they sport a dedicated subwoofer output, RCA phono jacks, and an auxiliary input to support a broad range of setups. You’re also looking at fully powered speakers so you won’t need to provide an amp or receiver to run them. More details below. 

If the Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers are still a bit much for your needs at $150, take a look at the Logitech Z207 2.0 Multi Device models. They come in at $60 shipped on Amazon and, while not as powerful as either of the aforementioned options, provide a compact audio solution that will slide right into your desktop setup with ease. 

On the portable side of things, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on JBL’s Charge 5 waterproof speaker. Now 30% off the going rate, you can land this summer-ready option at $125 Prime shipped right now. Head over to our previous deal coverage for a complete breakdown of the historical pricing data and feature list. Then swing by our portable Bluetooth speaker hub for even more deals to keep the tunes going this summer. 

Klipsch R-15PM Powered Monitors feature:

  • The R-15PM powered monitors deliver room-filling sound without taking up much space
  • 1 x pair of RCA phono level inputs with switch for Phono/Line input versatility (Phono Pre-amp with ground screw terminal)
  • 1 x USB digital audio from a PC or Mac single RCA line level output for connection to sub.
  • 1 x Digital optical, 1 x 3.5mm mini jack line level, Full featured IR remote. Bluetooth wireless technology

