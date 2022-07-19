JBL’s Charge 5 waterproof speaker will serenade you all summer long at $125 (Save 30%)

Woot is now offering the JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $124.95 shipped. Normally fetching $180, like you’d currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer is marking the second-best discount to date while also delivering the lowest we’ve seen in over 2 months. Regardless of which of the three colorways you pick, each one is down within $5 of the all-time low, too. As one of the more recent additions to the JBL stable, its Charge 5 speaker arrives with an IP67 waterproof design that can handle chilling out by the pool, on the beach, and more this summer. Its 20-hour battery life keeps the tunes playing all-day long from the internal audio array that features a dedicated tweeter and dual bass radiators. Head below for more.

Not to let Woot get in all of the savings, Amazon is also marking down the JBL GO2 Bluetooth Speaker to as low as $29.91 depending on the colorway. Down from $40, these are some of the best prices of the year on an even more portable solution for rocking out this summer. The smaller design delivers increased IPX7 water-resistance alongside 5-hour battery life and Bluetooth connectivity.

As far as portable speakers go that pack a bit more style into a portable design, Marshall’s latest are certainly worth a look. These just launched earlier in the year and arrive as the new Willen and Emberton II that we took a hands-on look at last month. Walking away impressed by the mix of retro looks and balanced sound, the two different price points bring a lot to the table that you can read all about in our review.

JBL Charge 5 features:

Take the party with you no matter what the weather. The JBL Charge 5 speaker delivers bold JBL Original Pro Sound, with its optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. Up to 20 hours of playtime and a handy powerbank to keep your devices charged to keep the party going all night. Rain? Spilled drinks? Beach sand? The IP67 waterproof and dustproof Charge 5 survives whatever comes its way. Thanks to PartyBoost, you can connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers for a sound big enough for any crowd. With all-new colors inspired by the latest street fashion trends, it looks as great as it sounds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!