Summer movie nights await with Anker wireless projectors from $200, 4K $300 off, more

We are now tracking some notable price drops on Anker’s portable projector models starting with the Nebula Capsule from $221.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is matching the previous deal price at $78 off for the lowest price we can find. A notable portable option for summer movies just about anywhere you can find a blank wall or screen to project them, this model features an up to 4-hour wireless playback time alongside a 100 ANSI-lumen image, a 360-degree speaker, and more. Alongside running Android 7.1 for direct access to loads of content apps and the like, it can project screens as large 100-inches much like some of the higher-end models on sale down below (although you will find the 4K model with an up to 150-inch display at $300 off as well). 

More Anker projector deals: 

But if it’s the high-end 4K DLP models you’re after, check out this solid price drop on LG’s CineBeam 140-inch 4K Alexa-enabled Smart Projector. Now sitting at a new all-time low at $540 off the going rate, you can get a full breakdown of the feature set alongside the historical pricing breakdown in our previous, post-Prime day deal coverage right here. Swing by our home theater deal hub for even more as well. 

Anker Nebula Capsule projector features:

  • Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver a remarkably bright 100 ANSI-lumen image. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)
  • 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, this mini projector pumps out sound all around.
  • Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Capsule’s soda can-sized design.

