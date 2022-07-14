Save $540 on LG’s CineBeam 140-inch 4K Alexa-enabled Smart Projector at new low of $1,260

Amazon now offers the LG CineBeam 140-inch 4K DLP Home Theater Projector for $1,259.99 shipped. Down from $1,800, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price. This LG projector comes equipped with the brand’s webOS Lite system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate Fire TV stick or Chromecast with built-in support for Alexa and Assistant voice commands. Here you’ll have access to HDR10 support with Dynamic Tone Mapping to ensure each frame is well optimized for quality. Around the back, you’re looking at two HDMI inputs with HDMI1 including ARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, a single USB-C, and optical audio out. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Projector positioning is the most important part of any home theater setup so don’t compromise. You can use some of your savings today to grab the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $20. This mount uses a quick-release hook system to allow for easy installation of the mount bolts onto the main ceiling mount with the projector plate working with the “majority of projectors on the market.” Made entirely of high-grade steel, you’ll be able to adjust the tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible so you can angle the projector just right. The ceiling mount can even telescope, providing a ceiling standoff distance between 15 and 23 inches.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. If you’re already set up with a nice TV for your theater, you could add some backlighting to accent the setup with Govee’s DreamView T1 System for $60. This system uses a camera that monitors colors on your screen to sync the RGBIC LED lights for a more immersive movie-watching experience.

LG CineBeam 140-inch 4K DLP Projector:

LG webOS lite. Use the included Magic Remote on this LG CineBeam projector to access LG’s webOS smart TV operating system for all your favorite content streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and VUDU.

Previously, HDR Tone Mapping delivers identical picture quality as the average of full frames. As The HU70LA adopts HDR10 with Dynamic tone mapping, on a frame by frame basis, it can deliver optimized picture quality each frame.

The HU70LA with TruMotion technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid.

The HU70LA uses RGB separate primary colors, and can express a vivid picture with virtually no color loss compared to conventional projectors (DLP, LED and Dual LED) that use a color-wheel to reflect colors from one color light.

