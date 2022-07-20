Philips’ regularly $50 Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Toothbrush drops to $30 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is 40% off the going rate, matching the 2022 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. Delivering a solid and affordable electric toothbrush experience, this is a solid option for folks that don’t require all of the connected bells and whistles found on more pricey models out there. It features the ever-important 2-minute timer with Quadpacer to ensure each quadrant of your mouth gets covers alongside a brush head replacement reminder and a design that’s safe for “for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers.” More details below. 

An even more affordable option comes by way of the Philips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush. This one features a more basic design without the pressure sensor, but still includes all of the most important features, like the timer and rechargeable battery at $25 Prime shippedon Amazon. 

However, if you are looking to take it up a notch, we are also still tracking a solid 50% price drop on  Oral-B’s regularly $200 smart Genius X electric toothbruh at $100 shipped. This one delivers Bluetooth connectivity with your smartphone alongside AI brushing habit learning to better deliver coaching tips and more alongside both a charger and the travel case. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect as well as historical pricing data in our previous deal coverage and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on products to upgrade your oral care routine. 

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Toothbrush features:

Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our pressure sensor while removing up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze. You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve Gum health. A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head With the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables smart replacement reminders.

