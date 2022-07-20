Apple Watch Series 6 styles at $250 in 1-day Woot refurb sale (Save $149+), more from $95

Today only, Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple Watch models. Prime members lock-in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Headlining are Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $249.99. Down from $399 or more depending on if you bring home the 44mm or 40mm style, each of these are sitting at some of the lowest prices to date of up to $179 off.

While this might not be the latest wearable from Apple, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’ll be sacrificing all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, Series 6 and 7 models share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait for a more sizable discount on Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, Woot has you covered with a collection of other certified refurbished Apple Watch models. Including the same warranties noted above, you’ll find everything from SE models to Series 3 starting at $95 and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

