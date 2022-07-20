Sammy + Nat Bi-Annual Sale takes 30% off kids styles for all ages: Sleepers, swim, more

Ali Smith -
30% off from $7

The Sammy + Nat Bi-Annual Sale offers 30% off select styles for all ages. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $120 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Happy Whale Double Layer Sleeper that’s currently marked down to $36 and comes in a pink or blue coloring. To compare, this sleep sack was originally priced at $52. The sack is made of hypoallergenic material that was designed to get softer with every wash. It’s also a double layer to help keep your child warm while sleeping. Find additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Lululemon We Made too Much Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns.

