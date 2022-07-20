Save $650 on Lenovo’s Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Laptop with included Active Pen at low of $1,100

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14-inch i7/16GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop in Shadow Black for $1,099.99 shipped with the deal matched on Best Buy’s site as well. Normally going for $1,750, this 37% discount, or $650 in savings marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this specific colorway with this deal coming within $50 of the lowest price we’ve tracked overall. Coming equipped with an Intel Core i7 11th Gen processor and 16GB of system memory, the Yoga 9i is the perfect daily driver laptop that could even do some light gaming with the Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 4K IPS touchscreen display will let you make the most of Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11. You’ll have 512GB of SSD storage with 16GB of RAM to power your programs making this a well-rounded machine. The Lenovo Active Pen is included with an in-body charging compartment so you can take notes or draw at a moment’s notice. Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and a Dolby Atmos speaker system round out the feature set here. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

You could use some of your savings here and pick up the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $370. Over a single connection, you can greatly expand your I/O to include three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A 10Gb/s ports, a USB-A 5v/1.5A charging port, an SD card reader, and DC 12V which can provide the host machine with up to 90W of power delivery. Over those additional Thunderbolt ports, you could run two 4K 60Hz displays to create the ultimate workstation setup.

If you just need a basic laptop for school or office work, then you may be more interested in the all-new 14-inch ASUS Chromebook C425 M3/4GB/128GB for $280. This is the first price cut to date and nets you a 14-inch 1080p laptop equipped with an M3 Intel chip in a lightweight build.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop features:

Meet the Lenovo™ Yoga™ 9i, designed to put your experience first with the Intel® Evo™ platform’s powerhouse combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals. Innovative features are encased directly in a sleek 2-in-1 metal chassis with a leather cover, combined with the advanced mobile performance of 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors and powerfully immersive entertainment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!