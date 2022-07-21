HUANUO’s single monitor arm mount with gas spring reaches new low of $20 (Save 50%)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Single Monitor Mount Arm for $19.93 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for this price. Normally going for $40, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor arm. Equipped with a gas spring, you will be able to adjust the position of your monitor with ease. The mount supports monitors up to 32-inches in size and up to 19.8 pounds in weight. The arm is mounted onto an extension pole that can change the maximum height of the monitor while the arm itself allows for tilt and pitch adjustments. You’ll get a c-clamp and grommet clamp for handling desk mounting with the grommet option requiring a hole through your desk. Head below for more.

When it comes to monitor mount arms, this HUANUO option above is one of the best out there. If you can lose the gas spring, you could instead pick up the Bracwiser Single Monitor Mount for $18.50. The mount here is similar in some ways to the HUANUO option above with a monitor arm that is attached to a post which allows for height adjustment. Here you can have a monitor up to 32-inches in size or 22 pounds in weight with this weight capacity being an upgrade over the HUANUO option. You’ll also get a c-clamp and grommet clamp to handle desk mounting. There are 80 degrees of tilt, 90 degrees of swivel, and 360 degrees of rotation adjustment that are possible with this setup.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Instant Pot HEPA Quiet Air Purifier which is matching the lowest price we’ve tracked at $140. It can cover up to 1,940-square feet with its “HEPA-13 filter that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold.”

HUANUO Single Monitor Mount features:

With the pole, the articulating gas spring arm reaches up to 21.6inch in height(VESA center to desktop), providing more height adjustments for you. Easily set your monitor to ergonomic height as per your needs. Thus, relieve the strain on your neck and shoulder and keep you healthy and productive.

