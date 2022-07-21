Instant brand’s 1,940-sq. ft. HEPA Air Purifier now $100 off via Amazon at $140 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot HEPA Quiet Air Purifier for $139.95 shipped. Regularly $240, this is up to $100 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon only once before. Not to be confused with the small room model that is also marked down to $89.95 right now, this one can clean up to 1,940-square feet per hour with its “HEPA-13 filter that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold” and more. Alongside its odor-reducing activated carbon filtration, it can automatically analyze the air in your space and “adjust the fan speed according to detected quality.” On top of the plasma ion technology here, the filters also last for up to 12 months before they need to be replaced, according to Instant brand. Head below for additional details.

A more affordable option enters with the Levoit Core Mini air purifier at $45 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While this one isn’t nearly as powerful or as high-tech as the model above, it is a notable lower-cost option for smaller spaces and can also double as an essential oil diffuser.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen gear, household essentials, grilling deals, and more. One standout option is the Ninja Foodie cookware sets that we are now tracking with up to $80 in savings to go alongside the 10-year warranties. Get a closer look at these right here and be sure to check out the even more affordable cast iron cookware deals we spotted this morning.

Instant Pot HEPA Quiet Air Purifier features:

ADVANCED AIR CLEANING TECH: Combines a HEPA-13 filter that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, & other ultrafine impurities, combined with Plasma Ion Technology that projects positive and negative ions in the air allowing you to breathe easy.

CLEAN AIR IN MINUTES: Filters up to 1,940 SQFT per hour, and AHAM-Verified to exchange 388 SQFT 5 times per hour, allowing you to breathe cleaner air in minutes.

AUTO MODE: Automatically senses the air quality and adjusts the fan speed according to detected quality. Digital read out of % air quality and light band indicates when air quality is good-white, okay-orange, or poor-red, and adjusts to get back to good.

ODOR REDUCER: Activated carbon filter layer helps decreasing unpleasant smells, allowing your rooms or office space to be refreshed.

