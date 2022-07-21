Lands’ End takes 50% off your order during its Summer Event with deals from $8

For a limited time only, Lands’ End is currently offering 50% off your order with code LAND at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gingham Swim Trunks that are currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $53. These swim shorts feature UPF 50 sun protection as well as a tie-waist for an adjustable fit. The material is also quick-drying and has water-draining pockets. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out the Lululemon We Made too Much Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns.

