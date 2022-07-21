Lands’ End takes 50% off your order during its Summer Event with deals from $8

For a limited time only, Lands’ End is currently offering 50% off your order with code LAND at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gingham Swim Trunks that are currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $53. These swim shorts feature UPF 50 sun protection as well as a tie-waist for an adjustable fit. The material is also quick-drying and has water-draining pockets. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Grid Fleece Jacket $22 (Orig. $90)
- 11-inch Comfort Waist Knockabout Chino Shorts $34 (Orig. $60)
- Packable 2.5 Layer Waterproof Shell Rain Jacket $47 (Orig. $105)
- Draper James x Lands End Polo Shirt $18 (Orig. $53)
- Gingham Swim Trunks $18 (Orig. $53)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include
- Draper James x Lands End Polo Shirt $12 (Orig. $50)
- Draper James x Lands End Tummy Control Swimsuit $29 (Orig. $115)
- Scoop Neck Dress Swimsuit $36 (Orig. $145)
- Hooded Full Zip Long Sleeve Rash Guard $21 (Orig. $83)
- Serious Sweats Snap Neck Pullover $17 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
