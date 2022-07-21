Lands’ End takes 50% off your order during its Summer Event with deals from $8

For a limited time only, Lands’ End is currently offering 50% off your order with code LAND at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gingham Swim Trunks that are currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $53. These swim shorts feature UPF 50 sun protection as well as a tie-waist for an adjustable fit. The material is also quick-drying and has water-draining pockets. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include

Finally, be sure to check out the Lululemon We Made too Much Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns.

