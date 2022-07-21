Save 34% on meross’ Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi duel-outlet Plug with HomeKit integration at $19

Milesi Home (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross Outdoor Smart Plug for $19 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $29, this 34% discount comes within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings, you’ll be able to control each outlet individually. The meross app will give you access to scheduling and timers for each outlet so you will never forget to turn off the Christmas lighting late at night. The smart plug connects directly to your home’s 2.4GHz Wi-Fi so you can integrate it with your smart home assistant. Head below for more.

While nothing would prevent you from using this plug indoors, meross has plugs designed for in-home use that generally look nicer with one mini plug going for $12. You do lose HomeKit support with this mini smart plug but retain Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings integration with the same meross app controls as well. The mini design here will also allow you to still use adjacent plugs normally which is always a bonus. These indoor plugs are great for controlling lamps, kitchen appliances, and fans so you don’t have to manually turn them on or off and can just ask Alexa or Assistant to do the work. The scheduling system can be used to automatically turn off your bedside lamp when it’s time to go to sleep as well.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for more deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. We’re also tracking some deals on meross’ HomeKit lighting starting from $28 with the headline deal being the Smart HomeKit LED Floor Lamp which can be had for $49. Integration with Alexa and Assistant is still present here with the gooseneck design standing nearly 55-inches tall.

meross Outdoor Smart Plug features:

2 Individual Outlets and reliable connection: Comes with 2 AC sockets that can be controlled independently. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer WiFi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor WiFi plug.

Schedule and Timer Setting: Schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. You can prepare your schedule in advance and will not forget to turn off the outdoor plug, decreasing electrical waste and environmentally friendly. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

