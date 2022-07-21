Expand your HomeKit setup with meross floor, desk, and bedside table lamps from $28

The official meross Amazon storefront is now starting off the week by discounting an assortment of its HomeKit smart home lamps. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A highlight is the Smart HomeKit LED Floor Lamp for $48.99. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer delivers a match of the all-time low at a grand total of 39% off. A perfect companion to your reading nook or really anywhere else that could use some light, the first meross floor lamp arrives with HomeKit control alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It stands nearly 55 inches tall and delivers a gooseneck design with LEDs at the top. There’s six different lighting modes alongside a tunable white output ranging from 2700 to 6000K for bluish hues during the morning and warmer tones at night. You can learn more in our launch coverage.

Other meross lamp deals:

If you’re more partial to bringing some more eye-catching lighting into your setup, Nanoleaf’s stable of smart home accessories are still on sale following Prime Day. Delivering the best prices of the year on its modular Shapes and Lines starter kits at $170 each, there are also some more affordable standalone lights and the like from $14.

meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp features:

The smart floor lamp supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Remotely control the modern floor lamp from anywhere with internet access by the APP. Easily control the corner floor lamp with simple voice commands. Note that HomeKit remote control requires an Apple TV or an iPad in your home. Pressing the remote control, you can easily control the black floor lamp without leaving the bed and sofa (with a range of 27.6 ft).

