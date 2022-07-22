Apple launches $10 or less SDCC weekend comic book movie sale

SDCC is finally back in person this year and closing out the work week with the latest in all things comic book. Apple is getting in on the festivities too, by launching a new movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Marking down a selection of comic book-inspired titles and other flicks that fit right in with the genre, everything is down to $10 or less and spanning many of the iconic franchises in the comic world. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new $10 or less comic movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from plenty of different comic book and sci-fi series at $10 or less, which are down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags.

