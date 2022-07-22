Crocs Flash Event takes extra 20% off sale items: Clogs, sandals, accessories, more

The Crocs Flash Sale takes extra 20% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Classic Crocs Slide for $18 and originally sold for $30. These slides were designed for comfort and are also waterproof. The slip-on design adds convienience and they’re very lightweight, which is also nice for traveling. Better yet, you can find them in ten color options as well. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

Finally, be sure to check out the DSW Buy More, Save More Event that's offering up to $60 off top styles.

