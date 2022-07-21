DSW Buy More, Save More Event takes up to $60 off your purchase: adidas, Brooks, more

The DSW Buy More, Save More Event takes $10 off orders of $49, $20 off totals of $99, and $60 off purchases of $199 or more. Just use promo code SIZZLING at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on adidas, Brooks, Converse, Reebok, Steve Madden, Vans, and more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the adidas Lite Racer BYD 2.0 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $75. These shoes are great for workouts, walking, everyday errands, and more. They’re also lightweight, cushioned, and flexible as well. The rubber outsole also promotes all day traction. Find even more deals by heading below.

