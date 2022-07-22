Save 20% on Greenworks 24V electric yard and shop tools starting from $74

Now is the time to save on electric home and yard tools from Greenworks with plenty seeing price drops today. Standing out amongst the rest is the deal Amazon has on the Greenworks 24V Portable Air Compressor with 2Ah battery and charger at $95.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model on Amazon. Able to inflate up to 160 PSI, this air compressor is a great option to take on the road for pumping up tires, inflatables, and more. The compressor can be powered either off the included 24V rechargeable 2Ah battery or a 12V vehicle power outlet so you will always be prepared. There is a digital display showing the current pressure inside whatever you’re pumping and will automatically shut off once it reaches whatever pressure you set. You’ll also have multiple adapters for the compressor so you can easily pump balls, tires, and more. Head below for more Greenworks deals.

More Greenworks deals:

After checking out these Greenworks deals, be sure to head over to our tools hub for additional deals to upgrade your shop. If you’re looking for a multi-tool to add to your EDC, the Amazon Basics 12-in-1 is a good choice at just less than $7. It’s at a new all-time low price and includes “commonly used screwdrivers and sockets” with a rust-resistant chrome finish.

Greenworks 24V Portable Air Compressor features:

MULTI-PURPOSE FOR ALL INFLATION NEEDS: Greenworks inflator comes with multiple adaptors making it perfect for car, motorcycle, bicycle, RV, air mattress, inflatable boat, sports equipment, and other inflatables.

DIGITAL PRESSURE DISPLAY WITH AUTOMATIC SHUT OFF: With Greenworks portable tire inflator, you don’t need to worry about over-inflation. Set desired PSI and the unit will shutoff automatically once it is reached. The digital pressure gauge displays the current pressure in 1 PSI increments.

PORTABLE DESIGN AND LED LIGHT: Be ready for any emergency. Inflate up to 160 PSI, from flat to full in minutes and the bright LED light illuminates the night or attracts the attention of drivers in an emergency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!