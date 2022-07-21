Amazon’s 12-in-1 steel portable multi-tool with rust-resistant finish hits all-time low at under $7

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Portable Multi-Tool for $6.81 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly close to $8.50, we have seen it go for over $9 or more across 2022 with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low. Constructed of hardened, heat-treated alloy steel with what Amazon calls a rust-resistant chrome finish, it is described as a multi-function tool that houses “commonly used screwdrivers and sockets.” Not only is it a good all-around option, but you’ll also find a series of 1/4-inch sockets (6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm) that are said to be good for bicycle repairs, among other things. The compact, fold-down design “fits easily into a pocket, glove compartment, tool belt, or toolbox.” More details below.

Options are limited when it comes to finding another comparable tool for less to say the least. But it might be worth taking a peak at the Samest MINI Multitool Pliers. They deliver a 14-in-1 setup that’s even more compact at just under $6 Prime shipped.

Then go check out this ongoing Amazon price drop still available on the Slice Auto Retract safety-focused utility knife with a ceramic blade. This one features a non-conductive, anti-magnetic design with an auto-retractable blade that stays out of harms way unless you hold the rubberized slide button in place. Get a closer look at the feature set and deal price in yesterday’s coverage and swing by our tools hub for more.

Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Portable Multi-Tool features:

12-in-1 multi-function tool with commonly used screwdrivers and sockets; designed to accommodate almost any repair issue

Includes 4x Phillips screwdrivers (PH0, PH1, PH2, PH); 3x slotted screwdrivers (3mm, 4mm, 5mm), 1/4-inch adapter, and 4x 1/4-inch sockets (6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm)

Made of hardened, heat-treated alloy steel with a rust-resistant chrome finish

Folds down for safe, convenient storage; compact size fits easily into a pocket, glove compartment, tool belt, or toolbox

