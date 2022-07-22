Lockly brings night vision and motion detection to its new Vision Elite smart video deadbolt

While there are plenty of video doorbells and smart locks on the market, having two separate devices at your front door may not be very appealing. Lockly is looking to reduce this setup to just one device, its all-new Vision Elite deadbolt video smart lock. Here you’ll get the same functionality of a video doorbell with the security of a deadbolt. Keep reading below to find out more about this new video lock and where you can pick one up.

Lockly has spent the past 25+ years designing, manufacturing, and patenting the “world’s most innovative and secure lock solutions.” Its new Vision Elite video deadbolt lock is just the company’s latest innovation and the successor to the Lockly Vision, which we reviewed here. One of the biggest improvements with this new video lock is the upgraded 1080p camera system with the addition of night vision for up to 15 feet, a notable exclusion from its predecessor. There is also a new motion sensor with built-in false alert prevention so you can be notified when visitors – and not the neighborhood cat – arrive at your door. Another improvement with the Vision Elite is the addition of a solar panel that will automatically trickle charge the lithium battery so it is always at an optimal level. You can greet visitors with two-way audio as well, so you can tell the delivery person to leave the package at the door when you’re away.

While there are some notable additions to the Vision Elite, there are some fan-favorite mainstays as well, like the patented PIN Genie peek-proof digital keypad with a rotating display for unlocking your door as well as the “industry-leading” biometric fingerprint sensor. The included Vision Connect Hub will allow you to store video recordings locally while also permitting integration with Alexa and Assistant and control over the lock from anywhere via the Lockly app. You can issue Offline Access Codes to visitors so they can unlock your door without needing a Wi-Fi connection or having the Lockly app. Inside the app, you will be able to check the history of locking and unlocking, send Offline Access Codes, and view past recordings, giving ultimate control over the Vision Elite. In the event power is lost for whatever reason, there is a manual key you can use by turning the solar panel and revealing the keyhole.

Lockly Vision Elite availability

The all-new Lockly Vision Elite smart video deadbolt lock is available now and can be ordered online from Best Buy at the MSRP of $499.99. Select Best Buy retail locations will also sell this new lock in-store. Included with the lock are the Vision Elite itself, Vision Connect Hub, Vision Door Sensor, two physical keys, and everything you need to retrofit the lock onto your door.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m surprised I haven’t seen more brands combining smart locks and video doorbells because it makes sense. Why should I need two separate smart devices to handle my front door? It’s always great to see brands adding new features and capabilities to their existing products, especially with the exclusion of night vision on the previous model being a notable mark against it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!