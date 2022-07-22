Save 57% on Bissell’s air400 Professional Air Purifier at 2022 low of $150, today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier for $149.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $350 like it does on Amazon, this 57% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this purifier over the past year. Designed to filter the air in rooms between 300- and 400-square feet, the Bissell air400 uses three filtration stages including a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a HEPA H13 filter to capture up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns and smaller. There are five fan speeds with the lowest option operating at just 30dB(A) and a digital display that shows the current density of particles 2.5 microns or smaller per cubic meter of air with the color quickly indicating quality. In a 400-square foot room, this air purifier can exchange the room’s air three times per hour. Head below for more.

If you are on a budget but still want to clear your home’s air of pollen, you could instead go with the LEVOIT Core 200S Air Purifier for $80 after clipping the on-page coupon. This purifier uses a similar three-stage filter setup with a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and HEPA H13 filter but all packed inside a small form factor. It is designed to cover a room of up to 183-square feet with the room’s air being filtered five times per hour. Alexa and Assistant integration are present here as well for voice control over the Core 200S. It is also slightly quieter than the Bissell above running at just 24dB and the display lights can be turned off for uninterrupted sleep.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub to check out more deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and even more. Woot is also offering the Cuisinart 30-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill for $330. This limited-time deal is a great way to save on this grill with this deal coming within $1 of the all-time low.

Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier features:

BISSELL air400 home air purifier provides Simply Clean Air™ from a trusted brand in homecare. We know life happens. With kids and pets in the home, there are also allergens, odors, dust, and other irritants we can’t always see in our air that need to be cleaned. That’s why air400 air purifier is designed to perform from the inside, out. It captures airborne particles and odors with three stages of filtration.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!