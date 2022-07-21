Save 34% on Cuisinart’s 30-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Grill at $330 for a limited time

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Cuisinart 30-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill for $329.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $500, this 34% discount comes within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked with this grill going for $407 on Amazon and $530 from Lowe’s. With this outdoor grill, you will have control over three separate burners for hot and cool zones, a 360-degree grease pan, and two fold-away prep shelves with a paper towel holder so you can prepare food for cooking right at the grill. The vented stainless steel lid can turn this grill into an oven for smoking, steaming, baking, and roasting food as well. The roomy cabinet beneath will also keep the propane tank out of sight for a cleaner overall look. Head below for more.

You could take some of the savings you get with this deal and pick up the Cuisinart Griddle 10-piece Cleaning Kit for $21.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Maintaining your cooking surface is very important so you can ensure food isn’t getting contaminated or interacting with things you don’t want it to. You’ll have a sturdy scraper to remove caked-on foods and grease with a cleaning handle and four cleaning pads to pick up the loose food debris. The three included cleaning screens will also assist in removing grime and build-up. Finally, you’ll have a squirt bottle that can be used with water or oil to keep the grill surface clean while having those summer night cookouts. Overall, this is an essential kit to have on hand to ensure the best cooking experience every time.

Make sure you swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re also tracking a deal on the 4-piece set of Cusinel Cast Iron Skillets for $40 which is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon and is 38% off the going price. Here you’ll get 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-inch skillets as well as silicon handle holders with everything backed by a lifetime warranty.

Cuisinart 30-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill features:

Experience 360° of Griddle Cooking Versatility! Whether you are cooking for a small crowd or a large party, the Cuisinart XL Griddle Outdoor Cooking Station will amaze any audience. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, the 30-inch diameter cooking center can handle it all! It features a 360° grease pan and rear grease cup, making for easy access and clean-up.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!