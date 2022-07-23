Update your wardrobe with HONEYCAT’s gold-plated jewelry on sale from $11, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HONEYCAT Delicate Jewelry (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its jewelry from $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Harmony Interlocking Circle Necklace at $17.60, which is available in gold, rose gold, or silver. Normally going for $24, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This necklace features mini interlocking circles which are on a thin chain. It has an overall length of 17-inches and the charm is 10 by 20mm. The components are comprised of brass that’s plated in 18 karat gold as well. Need more jewelry? Check out the dedicated landing page on Amazon for all the other ways you can save and then head below for more.

HONEYCAT Harmony Interlocking Circle Necklace features:

A miniature, interlocked circle charm upon a thin chain necklace. A classic, everyday staple piece that easily adds life to an otherwise everyday tee. Our materials make for an amazing, high quality, seamless, jewelry piece with longevity. Our necklaces are plated with 18k gold, 18k rose gold, or rhodium and finished with a protective coating. A little secret we’ll keep between us: it looks way more than it costs.

