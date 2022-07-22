TicWatch Pro 3 will get Wear OS 3 support, drops to $210 at Amazon (Reg. $300)

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch for $209.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Offering one of the best discounts to date, today’s $90 price cut arrives from the usual $300 going rate in order to beat our previous mention by $15. Slated to receive Wear OS 3 support in the near future, the TicWatch 3 Pro packs a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. You can also get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Mobvoi’s Wear OS 3 lineup, the TicWatch E3 is also on sale via Amazon. Dropping to $159.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and matches the second-best price of the year. Packing a circular 1.3-inch screen, TicWatch E3 arrives with a bevy of fitness tracking features. Though it isn’t quite as premium as the option above.

This week also saw a notable discount go live on Echelon’s new Smart EX-7s fitness bike, which should provide another way to help you get in shape. This recently-released model stands out as one of the brand’s more premium offerings that delivers Peloton-like features including a 22-inch rotating screen for watching guided workouts for a fraction of the cost. Not to mention, the extra $527 in savings that deliver today’s new all-time low.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

