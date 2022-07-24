Philips Hue’s new Gradient Signe Table Lamp hits $159 all-time low ($60 off), more from $13

Amazon is currently taking an extra 15% off a selection of Philips Hue smart home lights and accessories right now when clipping on-page coupons, delivering new all-time lows across a collection of the brand’s popular devices. Our top pick is the new Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp at $159.36 shipped with the coupon. Normally fetching $220, this is not only the second notable discount to date, but a new all-time low at over $60 off and $40 under our previous mention. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its new Gradient Signe Table Lamp can be placed pretty much anywhere to add some extra ambient lighting into the mix. The upright design can splash multiple colors at a time onto the wall or behind a TV with addressable LEDs that pair with the rest of your Hue setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee for the full HomeKit experience. Head below for more Philips Hue deals from $13.

Other notable Philips Hue gear on sale:

Much like the lead deal on the Philipe Hue Gradient lamp, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in most of the following discounts. Everything is down below the price tags we saw on Prime Day, with many of the Philips Hue accessories dropping to the best prices of the year across the board.

Lamps and lightstrips:

Bulbs:

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp features:

Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor. Easily control your smart lights with the touch of a button on the Hue App or just the sound of your voice. You can also add smart accessories to your system to enjoy the convenience of controlling your entire house, inside and outside.

