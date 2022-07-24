Clean up after road trips with THISWORX’s Car Vacuum Cleaner at its 2022 low of $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orythia (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the THISWORX Car Vaccum Cleaner for $17.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25 in both colorways. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this price. Normally going for $35, this 49% discount marks a new 2022 low price beating our previous low by $2. This vacuum is the perfect addition to your car supplies, especially after those days at the beach when sand covers the inside or when your kids make a mess with their food. The vacuum is powered off of the 12V car outlet with a 16-foot cord so you can reach most of your car without having to constantly move the plug around with the 106W motor powering its suction. A spare HEPA filter is included alongside a simple detailing kit to help clean those tough-to-reach areas. Head below for more.

When it comes to handheld portable vacuum cleaners, the THISWORX option above is among the lowest prices out there. You could check out the Klenky Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner for $17 instead which is powered by a 115w motor to generate 7,500Pa of suction. It has a similar r16-foot aux power cord that plugs into the car’s 12V outlet and detailing kit for cleaning seats and other tight spots. There is also an additional HEPA filter included so you can swap to it when the old filter becomes clogged up. When comparing the two vacuum kits, you will find they are basically the same with different branding.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re currently tracking deals on Greenworks 24V electric tools starting from $74 and headlined by the 24V Portable Air Compressor with 2Ah battery and charger at $96, a new all-time Amazon low price. You can power this vacuum off the included 2Ah battery or your car’s 12V outlet to pump up tires, inflatables, and more this summer.

THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

PRACTICAL: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. Equipped with a HEPA filter, this small dustbuster is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

CAR CLEANING KIT: Includes 3 attachments for detailing (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter. Must-have car accessories for women or men; these gadgets will keep the interior cute and tidy.

STRONG SUCTION: The cyclonic force and strong suction of the 106w motor on these handheld vacuums will terminate any dirt, debris, or hard-to-reach crumbs. Our mini car vacuum even has a top of the line washable filter.

