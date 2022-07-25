adidas Sneakers Sale takes 30% off all shoe styles: UltraBoost, Cloudfoam, Superstar, more

The adidas Sneakers Flash Sale is live and offering 30% off all shoe styles with promo code SNEAKERS at checkout. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Refresh your sneakers with the men’s UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $106 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are available in 21 different color options and are perfect for running or workouts. It has responsive cushioning for added comfort and a supportive base as well. With over 1,300 reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Crocs Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off sale items with deals on clogs, sandals, and more.

