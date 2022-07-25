Amazfit’s GTS 2 GPS smartwatch with auto workout tracking and 7-day battery now $130

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 GPS Smartwatch for $129.99 shipped. Normally $180 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far in 2022, making today a great time to pick up this smartwatch. It sports 90 built-in sports modes and uses intelligent recognition for six of those to help you automatically start tracking in certain scenarios. The HD AMOLED display measures 1.65-inches and has a 341ppi pixel density for a high-quality look and feel. Plus, there’s also built-in 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep tracking, step counting, and much more, making it a solid health companion as well. You’ll find that this smartwatch can also last for up to seven days on a single charge too, letting you go all week without plugging in. Keep reading for more.

We would recommend that you spend just a fraction of your savings on this 2-pack of replaceable bands. With both a stainless steel link and mesh design included in the purchase, you’ll have the ability to choose a band for any occasion. Coming in at just $15 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s easy to recommend picking this up to give your watch a high-end look without breaking the bank.

Bring the latest Beats Fit Pro earbuds with you on your next workout while they’re on sale for $100 today. The built-in H1 chip allows for both fast pairing to your Apple devices as well as iCloud profile sync so you can easily connect them to your iPhone, Mac, iPad, and even Apple Watch with ease. Plus, it’s on sale from its normal $200 going rate, saving you 50% and making now a great time to pick up these refurbished earbuds.

Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch features:

The Amazfit GTS 2 is a curved 1.65″ hd amoled screen, covered in 3d glass, boasts a crystal-clear 341ppi pixel density, the bezel-less design naturally transitions to the aluminum alloy watch body for an enhanced visual aesthetic.”

The GTS 2 is equipped with a powerful 246mah battery that can last 7 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you on your journeys and track your progress. Basic usage battery life-20 days. Heavy usage battery life-3.5 days

Amazfit GTS 2 includes 90 built-in sports modes and is waterproof to a depth of up to 50 meters. Intelligent recognition of 6 sports modes also eliminates the need to manually select the sports modes, so the watch is always ready for action.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!