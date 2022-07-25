Score a pair of latest Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip at $100 in 1-day refurb sale (Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot is now offering the recently-released Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 in Grade A refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $200 in new condition like you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer is coming within $5 of the all-time low and marks the second-best price to date. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 1-year warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Already more affordable than the lower-end Beats Studio Buds, the lead deal is really as good as it gets for those willing to go with a refurbished offering. But if you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but also want a new condition pair, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $70 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience.

While not as fitness-ready as the Beats offerings, Bose makes some of our favorite headphones and its latest pair of cans are currently on sale. Right now its latest QuietComfort 45 are now on sale for the second-best price yet at $279, which delivers best-in-class ANC, a comfortable over-ear design, and 24-hour playback all at $50 off.

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

