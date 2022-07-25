Anker’s portable Nebula Apollo AirPlay projector falls to second-best price at $280 (Reg. $350)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Apollo AirPlay Wi-Fi Mini Portable Projector for $279.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $350 for this projector and today’s deal marks the second-best deal that we’ve seen so far this year. With built-in AirPlay as well as native Android support, you won’t have to have any other streaming device to watch YouTube, Netflix, and more. It also supports HDMI input for playing consoles or maybe using an Apple TV should you prefer that. It has up to 200 lumen output, which isn’t super bright but is great for nighttime enjoyments. You’ll find that this projector has a built-in battery as well, which can last for up to four hours at a single time, which means you can easily take this projector with you on a trip and watch your favorite movies with ease. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional information.

While today’s deal supports native AirPlay and Android, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to pick up the Fire TV Stick which is available for $40 right now at Amazon. You just have to plug it in and start streaming, with the Fire TV Stick delivering Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, and more. Not sure which Fire TV to choose? Our buying guide helps you make the right decision.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up Sony’s latest 85-inch 4K 120Hz X90K AirPlay 2 Google TV that’s on sale for $700 off right now. On sale for $2,598 today, this TV is ready for next-generation gaming thanks to having 120Hz VRR and HDMI 2.1. It also comes in with a pretty large 85-inch 4K display and support for both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast thanks to native Google TV support. Check out our previous coverage on this deal to learn more.

Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Projector features:

Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.

Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp.

Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Apollo’s ultra-portable design.

