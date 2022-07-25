All-time low hits Sony’s latest 85-inch 120Hz X90K AirPlay 2 Google TV at $2,598 ($700 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90K HDR Full Array 4K Smart Google TV for $2,598 shipped. Regularly $3,300 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $2,600, today’s offer is $700 or more off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This deal delivers a gigantic 85-inch 2022 model Sony TV to your home theater with HDR, Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, and exclusive PlayStation 5 features including input lag as low as 8.5ms and enhancements to “improve gaming picture quality.” Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support are also joined by a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple AirPlay 2, USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Head over to our launch coverage for additional details and down below for even more Sony 2022 4K TV deals.

You’ll find even more of the latest Sony 4K TVs on sale down below. While some of these deals are hangovers from our previous roundup, the prices have now dropped even lower on select models.

For something even more affordable, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the 2021 VIZIO 50-Inch HDMI 2.1 VRR AirPlay 2 M-Series 4K Smart TV. Most recently selling in the $430 range, you can now land this feature-rich solution for $298 shipped via Amazon. Head over to our previous deal coverage for a closer look at the pricing breakdown and more.

Sony BRAVIA XR X90K HDR 4K Smart Google TV features:

Make movies and games come to life with the immersive detail and contrast of Full Array LED, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. See billions of accurate colors, each reproduced with the subtle differences of the real world with XR Triluminos Pro. And XR Contrast Booster 10 further enhances the dynamic range of the picture bringing out the beauty in everything you watch.

