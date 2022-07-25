Columbia’s Summer Sale takes 25% off select gear: T-Shirts, shorts, shoes, more

The Columbia Summer Sale takes 25% off select gear for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Utilizer Polo Shirt for men that’s currently marked down from $30. For comparison, this polo was originally priced at $50. This style is available in an array of color options and is perfect for sports due to its stretch-infused fabric. It also has UPF 30 sun protection as well as a sweat-wicking material to help keep you comfortable all-day long. With over 280 reviews from Columbia customers, this polo is rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Back to Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off already-reduced styles.

